Shooting in Clewiston under investigation

News from Hendry County Sheriff's Office
Posted 2/4/25

At approximately 1:21 p.m. on Feb. 4,  Hendry County Deputies received a call from a man  that his neighbor...

CLEWISTON -- At approximately 1:21 p.m. on Feb. 4,  Hendry County Deputies received a call from a man  that his neighbor had just been shot at 750 Midstate Loop Road, in Clewiston.  

The caller was able to identify the vehicle the suspect was driving when leaving the victim’s home.  At approximately 1:30 p.m., Clewiston Police Department advised they were able to locate the vehicle and take the suspect into custody.

Upon arriving on scene Major Crimes Detectives found the victim lying outside.

The nature of the shooting is still unknown. Detectives are working to determine what may have transpired between the victim and suspect.  Detectives have stressed this is an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger.

If you have any information regarding this that could assist Detectives please call Hendry County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 863-674-5600.

