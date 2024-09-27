SNHU announces Summer 2024 President's List

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 9/27/24

It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates...

MANCHESTER, NH— It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2024 President's List. The summer terms run from May to August.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Savannah Souvanavethi of Okeechobee

Jenna Banister of Okeechobee

La'Shae Murray of Pahokee

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit, accredited institution with a 92-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 200,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as one of the "Most Innovative" regional universities by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner.

