South Florida farmers top water quality standards

Posted Monday, September 9, 2024 2:05 pm

CLEWISTON — South Florida’s sugarcane, vegetable, fruit, sod and rice farmers have reached another milestone in their nearly three decades of on-farm efforts to clean water. Farmers this year achieved a 46% annual phosphorus reduction – nearly double the 25% reduction required under Florida’s 1996 Everglades Forever Act. Since the program began nearly 30 years ago, Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) farmers’ clean water efforts have averaged a 57% annual reduction.



Despite challenges brought on by a wetter winter from El Nino rains, EAA farmers continue a decades-long trend of more than meeting protective water quality standards. Additional rainfall during the normally dry season months means there is more opportunity for soil erosion and soil-related phosphorus entering waterways. Thanks to investments in innovative farming techniques, farmers were able to nearly double their efforts of reducing phosphorus entering the system.



“South Florida farmers have once again demonstrated their unwavering commitment to environmental excellence by surpassing rigorous water quality standards,” said Ryan Duffy, Director of Corporate Communications for U.S. Sugar. “Their dedication among various challenges underscores their pivotal role in safeguarding our precious resources and setting a benchmark for sustainable agriculture.”