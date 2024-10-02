Help reduce the risk of prostate cancer

Posted Wednesday, October 2, 2024 1:48 pm

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer (after skin cancer) among American men. Most cases are slow-growing or don’t grow at all, which is why 96% of men diagnosed with prostate cancer are alive five years after their diagnosis.

However, African American men have a higher risk of developing prostate cancer – about one in six, compared to one in eight for white men. Genetic, dietary and environmental factors may play roles in making prostate cancer more likely for African Americans.

More alarming, African American men are twice as likely to die from the disease, compared with white men. Black men also tend to develop a more aggressive form of the disease and get it at a younger age. They also tend to be diagnosed at later stages of the disease, often because of more limited access to health care and preventive screenings.

Recognize risk factors

Some factors put certain men at higher risk. For example, about 60% of prostate cancer cases are diagnosed after age 65. Family history may affect prostate cancer risk. Having a father or brother with prostate cancer more than doubles the risk of developing the disease, according to the American Cancer Society. Likewise, having a mother or sister with breast cancer or ovarian cancer may also increase your odds.

Focus on a healthy diet

There are also links between daily habits and higher odds of developing prostate cancer, particularly the more aggressive, fast-moving kind. Eating too few vegetables, especially from the broccoli family, may be a factor. Other good options include cauliflower, kale, and radishes, all of which contain chemical compounds that can decrease inflammation. Consider opting for leaner protein sources, such as turkey, chicken, eggs, tofu and fish. A recent study found eating high amounts of processed red meat may increase the risk of prostate cancer.

Pursue an active lifestyle

Being obese – and being physically inactive – may also raise the odds of developing the more aggressive kind. If you’re obese, aim to lose at least 5% of your body weight to help reduce risk of fast-growing prostate cancer. And aim to exercise at least two or three times a week, mixing in both strength training and cardiovascular activities such as walking, biking or swimming.

Know the screening guidelines

As recommended, schedule a prostate exam, which usually includes a blood test that looks for a specific tumor marker produced by cells in the prostate gland, called PSA. Typically, PSA levels are higher in men with prostate cancer. But sometimes PSA levels are higher in men who don’t have cancer. Therefore, if your PSA levels are elevated, you’ll probably need additional testing, such as an ultrasound, to determine whether you do have prostate cancer.

The American Cancer Society recommends consulting with your care provider and using the following screening guidelines:

• Age 50 for men at average risk of prostate cancer and are expected to live at least 10 more years.

• Age 45 for men at high risk of prostate cancer. This includes African American men and those with a father or brother diagnosed with prostate cancer before age 65.

• Age 40 for men at even higher risk of developing prostate cancer. For example, men with more than one first-degree relative, like a father or brother, who had prostate cancer at an early age.

Considering these strategies may reduce your prostate cancer risk. Even if you can’t prevent it, detecting prostate cancer in the early stages can help make it easier to manage and treat.

Danielle Madril is the State Chief Medical Officer of UnitedHealthcare.