Taylor Lunford graduates from Valdosta State University

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 7/1/24

Taylor Lunford, of Belle Glade, has earned the Master of Business Administration from Valdosta State University.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Taylor Lunford graduates from Valdosta State University

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

VALDOSTA, GA — Taylor Lunford, of Belle Glade, has earned the Master of Business Administration from Valdosta State University.

More than 1,000 students completed their degree requirements at VSU during Spring Semester 2024 and graduated during the university’s 237th commencement weekend.

Established in 1906, Valdosta State University is a premier comprehensive university that offers both the extensive academic, cultural, and social opportunities of a major university and the small classes and close, personal attention of smaller institutions. VSU boasts nearly 200 academic programs leading to associate, bachelor, master, specialist, and doctoral degrees as well as options to add a certification, minor, endorsement, or certificate to that degree. VSU also offers a full menu of extracurricular activities, from national championship athletic and academic teams to honors organizations, sororities and fraternities, intramural sports, educational and service clubs, a symphony orchestra, art and theatre, research opportunities, and more. VSU is committed to promoting a culture of excellence by fostering student success in and out of the classroom, cultivating an inclusive environment, impacting regional progress across South Georgia, and sustaining the institution for generations to come. On the Web: www.valdosta.edu

taylor lunford, degree, master of business administration

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Hendry County School District gets a budget preview

Leadership Florida honors Immokalee Foundation

Okeechobee students’ state exams results released

Open House approaching for Okeechobee schools 

x