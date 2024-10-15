Teen killed by stray bullet at dance

During the nighttime hours of Friday, October 11, 2024, Hendry County Sheriff’s Office received numerous calls reporting that gunshots were fired ...
CLEWISTON -- During the nighttime hours of Friday, October 11, 2024, Hendry County Sheriff’s Office received numerous calls reporting that gunshots were fired into a building during a dance leaving a 16-year-old female deceased.
When deputies arrived on scene at 700 Harlem Tenants Circle, in the unincorporated area of Clewiston, Florida, they discovered 16-year-old Jayhana Johnson was unresponsive suffering from a gunshot wound.
Hendry County Deputies, K-9 Units along with Clewiston Police Department set up a perimeter and secured the scene.
Hendry County Detectives are interviewing all witnesses and following up on all leads. This is an active ongoing investigation.
Hendry County Detectives are asking anyone with any information to please contact Hendry County Sheriff’s Office at 863-674-5600 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-780-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.