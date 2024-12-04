Water management district prepares year-round for severe weather

News from SFWMD
Posted 12/4/24

The 2024 hurricane season has come to a close, but the South Florida Water Management District...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Water management district prepares year-round for severe weather

SFWMD was well prepared to respond after Hurricane Milton.
SFWMD was well prepared to respond after Hurricane Milton.
Photo courtesy SFWMD
Posted
News from SFWMD

The 2024 hurricane season has come to a close, but the South Florida Water Management District (District) continues to proactively prepare for significant weather events all year long.

DID YOU KNOW: The District operates the region’s primary water control system and is always prepared to move water to meet varying conditions.

AROUND-THE-CLOCK MONITORING: Even outside of the rainy season, water managers must be prepared for rainfall 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year.

Around-the-clock weather monitoring helps our water managers determine where to move water through the regional system of pump stations, canals and water control structures to prevent flooding and protect our regional water supply.

Staff mobilizing after hurricane

PROTECTING OUR COMMUNITIES: Our District team is working every day to make sure the regional water management system operates smoothly and efficiently. Throughout the year, the District’s Operations and Maintenance staff manages and oversees:

• 2,175+ miles of canals
• 2,130+ miles of levees/berms
• 915+ water control structures
• 620+ project culverts

• 90+ pump stations

ALWAYS PREPARED: The District’s highly skilled staff have the specialized expertise needed to keep this vast water management system ready for whatever nature sends our way. This year, our staff worked proactively to prepare for and rapidly respond to Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. District crews moved large amounts of water quickly and efficiently to prevent and reduce flooding in local communities and balance water flow in Central Florida.

We encourage you to visit SFWMD.gov/FloodControl to learn more about the regional water management system.

SFWMD, hurricane, response, prepare, storms

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Outdoor power equipment helps weather a storm or power …

Okeechobee officials expect increased rain

FPL meteorologists prepare for potentially active …

Mosquito spraying planned Dec. 10

x