Water management district prepares year-round for severe weather

The 2024 hurricane season has come to a close, but the South Florida Water Management District (District) continues to proactively prepare for significant weather events all year long.
DID YOU KNOW: The District operates the region’s primary water control system and is always prepared to move water to meet varying conditions.
AROUND-THE-CLOCK MONITORING: Even outside of the rainy season, water managers must be prepared for rainfall 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year.
Around-the-clock weather monitoring helps our water managers determine where to move water through the regional system of pump stations, canals and water control structures to prevent flooding and protect our regional water supply.
Staff mobilizing after hurricane
• 2,175+ miles of canals
• 2,130+ miles of levees/berms
• 915+ water control structures
• 620+ project culverts
ALWAYS PREPARED: The District’s highly skilled staff have the specialized expertise needed to keep this vast water management system ready for whatever nature sends our way. This year, our staff worked proactively to prepare for and rapidly respond to Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. District crews moved large amounts of water quickly and efficiently to prevent and reduce flooding in local communities and balance water flow in Central Florida.
We encourage you to visit SFWMD.gov/FloodControl to learn more about the regional water management system.