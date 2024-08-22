The Weekly Clothesline: A day in the life of Jesus

Posted Thursday, August 22, 2024 12:00 am

Did you ever wonder if Jesus had a schedule? Or did He simply show up here and there to heal and spread joy?

Case in point: Chapter Five in Mark’s Gospel. A typical day “in the life of Jesus.” He and the disciples find themselves in the country of the Gerasenes. They run into a demon-possessed man. Jesus converses with the demon and commands the demon to come out of the man. The man, now healed, finds himself becoming an outcast because the people don’t understand his joy. Jesus and his disciples move on to the other side of the country. There, they are met by Jairus, who is seeking healing for his dying daughter. Jesus accommodates the man and begins the journey to the little girl. But on the way, a very sick woman with extreme faith, who believes that she only must touch Jesus’ clothes to be healed, touches Jesus. And the woman’s belief is correct; she is healed! They continue the journey to the sick little girl who has subsequently died, but Jesus raises her to life! A day in the life of Jesus.

Can you even imagine such a day? And yet that was only one of many over the course of three years. It was probably not planned. It was a day when Jesus brought the kingdom of heaven to earth. Remember: He is always available. He brings blessings and joy to where we are. So, let God surprise you. After all, that is what He does!