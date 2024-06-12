The Weekly Clothesline: Come and see

Posted Wednesday, June 12, 2024 12:00 am

How do we bring more people into the knowledge of Jesus? Jesus modeled just that for us. He had compassion for everyone. He loved the unlovable. He was what a good friend should be.

People are so drawn to the world that they think they can live on their own without the presence of a Supreme Being who wants to be close to them. Christians have challenges trying to live in a post-Christian era, and a good Christian will always question: WWJD, What would Jesus do? But I recently read an article, “What is Jesus Doing Right Now?” How perfect! How does Jesus bring people to himself?

Remember, we’re not on this journey alone. We’re not trying to bring others to Jesus…alone. He is with us, encouraging us, cheering us on. If we are always aware of his presence, we’ll notice the helpful hints he sends our way, ideas that might help someone who is searching and practices that just might make a difference to someone who is in desperate need of grace.

Do you remember the first time you walked into a place of worship? Did you feel welcomed? Did someone smile at you? Did you think you were about to experience something special? If you haven’t found that experience yet, let me make a recommendation: Stop by Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in LaBelle some Sunday morning. I promise you will feel the welcoming hand of the Lord.