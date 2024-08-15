The Weekly Clothesline: Faith over fear

Posted Thursday, August 15, 2024 8:00 am

If you had to come up with ONE THING that continually holds you back from learning something new, from experiencing joy, from a new fulfillment, or any type of growth God might have for you…what would that ONE THING be? For me, it’s fear. I grew up with a fear of failure, fear I wouldn’t be accepted into a group, fear I wouldn’t measure up, and fear that I just couldn’t cut it. Can you relate?

I’ve known that kind of fear most of my life, especially with the struggles I had throughout the ordination process. One time in my life, I resisted a particular fear, and I was rewarded with success. But while this fear was swirling around in my head, I remembered some biblical characters who called on their faith over their fear.

Moses was quietly tending sheep when God showed up in a burning bush, telling Moses that he had a job for him, something way outside Moses’ comfort zone. Daniel finds himself staring down into the eyes of a couple of lions simply because he professes his faith. Mary was challenged with something that would turn her life upside down. All of them had a degree of fear. They could have given in to that fear, dismissing God’s plans. But they didn’t; neither did I! Remember: God can use anything and anyone to teach us a lesson. Faith over fear. It works every time!