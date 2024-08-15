The Weekly Clothesline: Faith over fear

If you had to come up with ONE THING that continually holds you back from learning something new...
If you had to come up with ONE THING that continually holds you back from learning something new, from experiencing joy, from a new fulfillment, or any type of growth God might have for you…what would that ONE THING be? For me, it’s fear. I grew up with a fear of failure, fear I wouldn’t be accepted into a group, fear I wouldn’t measure up, and fear that I just couldn’t cut it. Can you relate?
I’ve known that kind of fear most of my life, especially with the struggles I had throughout the ordination process. One time in my life, I resisted a particular fear, and I was rewarded with success. But while this fear was swirling around in my head, I remembered some biblical characters who called on their faith over their fear.
Moses was quietly tending sheep when God showed up in a burning bush, telling Moses that he had a job for him, something way outside Moses’ comfort zone. Daniel finds himself staring down into the eyes of a couple of lions simply because he professes his faith. Mary was challenged with something that would turn her life upside down. All of them had a degree of fear. They could have given in to that fear, dismissing God’s plans. But they didn’t; neither did I! Remember: God can use anything and anyone to teach us a lesson. Faith over fear. It works every time!