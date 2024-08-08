The Weekly Clothesline: “Show us a sign!”

By Reverend Elizabeth Nelson
Good Shepherd Episcopal Church
Posted 8/8/24

“Show us a sign from heaven,” ask the Pharisees. They saw so much, yet they didn’t get it...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

The Weekly Clothesline: “Show us a sign!”

Posted
By Reverend Elizabeth Nelson
Good Shepherd Episcopal Church

“Show us a sign from heaven,” ask the Pharisees. They saw so much, yet they didn’t get it, or maybe they simply chose not to believe. It’s interesting to look at the number of times Jesus performs a miracle, and the Pharisees say, “Show us a sign from heaven.” Often, Jesus healed people and told them to go and show themselves to the authorities. And even then, while seeing, the authorities still question, “Show us a sign from heaven.”

We look for signs all the time, don’t we? And God always provides. But we have to have eyes to see. They happen daily. We just need to be aware of his work among us. It’s all around…creation, family, love, the presence of the Holy Spirit…anywhere there is a Christian, there will be signs from heaven.


The ancient authorities saw signs from heaven all the time, but they refused to recognize them. They were unwilling to accept the possibility that “a new thing” was being accomplished right before their eyes. The Savior of the World had arrived; sadly, they were “blind guides.”

All good things do indeed come from heaven. The presence of the living God shows up often in ways you may not expect. Be alert. Expect God to bring joy and gladness every day. Treasure the moments when they happen. And remember to share the blessings.

sign, heaven, pharisees, god, holy spirit, christian, heaven

Comments

Other items that may interest you

The truth about federally qualified health centers

Poverty is caused by the Dad gap

The Weekly Clothesline: Fear the Lord!

The Weekly Clothesline: The roads we travel

x