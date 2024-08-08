The Weekly Clothesline: “Show us a sign!”

Posted Thursday, August 8, 2024 8:00 am

“Show us a sign from heaven,” ask the Pharisees. They saw so much, yet they didn’t get it, or maybe they simply chose not to believe. It’s interesting to look at the number of times Jesus performs a miracle, and the Pharisees say, “Show us a sign from heaven.” Often, Jesus healed people and told them to go and show themselves to the authorities. And even then, while seeing, the authorities still question, “Show us a sign from heaven.”



We look for signs all the time, don’t we? And God always provides. But we have to have eyes to see. They happen daily. We just need to be aware of his work among us. It’s all around…creation, family, love, the presence of the Holy Spirit…anywhere there is a Christian, there will be signs from heaven.



The ancient authorities saw signs from heaven all the time, but they refused to recognize them. They were unwilling to accept the possibility that “a new thing” was being accomplished right before their eyes. The Savior of the World had arrived; sadly, they were “blind guides.”All good things do indeed come from heaven. The presence of the living God shows up often in ways you may not expect. Be alert. Expect God to bring joy and gladness every day. Treasure the moments when they happen. And remember to share the blessings.