The Weekly Clothesline: “Show us a sign!”

“Show us a sign from heaven,” ask the Pharisees. They saw so much, yet they didn’t get it, or maybe they simply chose not to believe. It’s interesting to look at the number of times Jesus performs a miracle, and the Pharisees say, “Show us a sign from heaven.” Often, Jesus healed people and told them to go and show themselves to the authorities. And even then, while seeing, the authorities still question, “Show us a sign from heaven.”
We look for signs all the time, don’t we? And God always provides. But we have to have eyes to see. They happen daily. We just need to be aware of his work among us. It’s all around…creation, family, love, the presence of the Holy Spirit…anywhere there is a Christian, there will be signs from heaven.