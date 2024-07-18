The Weekly Clothesline: Teach your children

There is a wooden outline of a large tree on the wall near my front door, and pictures...
There is a wooden outline of a large tree on the wall near my front door, and pictures of family members are attached to the tree. I enjoy looking at those pictures of children and grandchildren, but I often look at the base of the tree, where the “greats” of the family are, many of whom I know nothing about.
I thought of Moses and all the teaching that went on with the wandering people of Israel. And in one story, he said to the Israelites: “Teach your children…” Sadly, many families have gotten away from that. In one way, the Israelites were blessed to have forty years of wandering…with nothing else to do but talk to each other! What a welcome change that would be from the fast-paced life that we live today.
Take the time to share your wisdom and your faith with the young people in your life. Share your journey, your hopes, and your dreams for them. Jesus did, and we are here today as his witnesses!