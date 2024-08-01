The Weekly Clothesline: The roads we travel

Posted Thursday, August 1, 2024 8:00 am

“Narrow is the gate and difficult is the way which leads to life, and there are few who find it.” Matthew 7:14

Scripture gives us many examples of how living a life focused inwardly can lead to destruction. Remember the story of the poor man Lazarus? He sat at the gate of a rich man, longing to have simply the scraps that fell from the rich man’s table. But he received no food and no mercy.

In the story, both men die. Lazarus goes to heaven; the rich man goes to hell. Realizing the error of his ways, the rich man begs Abraham for mercy, simply a drop of water to cool his tongue. But Abraham says such an act of mercy is not possible. So, the rich man asks Abraham to send Lazarus back to his brothers to tell them about hell so that they would change their selfish, evil ways. But Abraham makes a chilling reply, “If they do not listen to Moses and the prophets, neither will they be convinced even if someone rises from the dead!”

Many times in life, we are challenged to make life-changing decisions: Do I take this road or that road? One road is broad, filled with earthly temptations, a lack of faith, self-centered ideas, and little thought for others; the other road is narrow but filled with righteousness, goodness, morality, and justice. That’s the road that leads to your place in the kingdom of God.