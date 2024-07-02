Tips for safely navigating waterways over the July 4th weekend

Posted Tuesday, July 2, 2024 3:00 pm

Did you know the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes, Kissimmee River and Lake Okeechobee offer some of the best boating and fishing opportunities in Central and Southern Florida?

Unlocking Easy Waterway Access: The July 4th weekend is traditionally a time of increased traffic on Florida’s waterways. Navigational locks make it easy for boaters to access and explore Lake Okeechobee and the Kissimmee Waterway.

Did You Know: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) operates and maintains 11 navigational locks throughout this interconnected system to help ensure that it is accessible by the public for recreation?

Locks in Action: Navigational locks are used to manage water levels and ensure seamless boating access for recreational and commercial boat traffic. Much like an elevator, locks help lift and lower boats from one water level to another. They do this by controlling water levels to allow vessels to safely navigate through interconnected waterways.

It takes about 15 minutes to lock through most structures, and the service is free to boaters during normal operating hours.

S-65

Lock Locations You Should Know: The SFWMD operates five locks on the north shore of Lake Okeechobee and one (S-310) on the south shore near Clewiston.

• S-135 at the J&S Fish Camp in Martin County

• G-36 at Henry Creek in Okeechobee County

• S-193 at Taylor Creek in Okeechobee County



• S-127 at Buckhead Ridge in Glades County• S-131 at Lakeport in Glades County• S-310 at Clewiston in Hendry County

The SFWMD operates five locks on the Kissimmee Waterway.

• S-65E at Kissimmee River in Okeechobee/Glades County

• S-65D in Okeechobee/Highlands County

• S-65A in Osceola/Polk County

• S-65 on Lake Kissimmee in Osceola/Polk County

vS-61 on Lake Tohopekaliga in Osceola County

A boat moving through a lock

Staying Safe On The Water: If you are heading out on the water this holiday weekend, remember to exercise caution and always follow these important boating safety guidelines:

• Wear a life jacket while on the water.

• Pay close attention to your surroundings.

• Closely follow posted signage in ‘no wake’ and ‘slow speed’ zones.

• Report emergencies and accidents to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) at 888-404-FWCC (3922) or call *FWC or #FWC.

• Have a Float Plan. Let friends and family know where you are going and when you will return.

• Have a designated operator and never boat under the influence.

• Watch the weather and check the forecast regularly.

A Closer Look: The SFWMD’s Water Management Infrastructure Brochure features a detailed map of the regional water management system in Central and Southern Florida, along with key information about navigational locks, including hours of operation. The brochure also provides step-by-step instructions on how to navigate a lock.

We encourage you to visit SFWMD.gov/Navigation to get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways.