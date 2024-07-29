Tips to help kids prepare emotionally and mentally for the new school year

Posted Monday, July 29, 2024 2:40 pm

It’s that time of year when families are busy checking off those back-to-school lists, including making sure your student has the right pencils, notebooks, and backpack. But even more important than school supplies may be making sure your child is feeling emotionally and mentally ready to start the school year.

Here are four steps to help reduce stress and help support a healthy start of the school year for students.

• Create or Re-establish Routines: What time does the family sit down for dinner? When is homework time? What is the limit for screen time? When is “lights out” at night? What time do alarm clocks ring? The answers are important. Sticking to schedules can create consistency at home that may help your child feel more confident, secure, and stable.

• Schedule a Well-Child Visit: Think of a well-child visit as an opportunity to understand your child’s health needs better. Pediatricians can assess your child’s physical & emotional health before school starts, setting them up for success for the rest of the year. It’s also a great time to complete their school’s physical forms and to get current on immunizations. Ask your child’s doctor about what’s driving their physical development, such as diet, exercise, and sleeping habits. Not sure what to ask? UnitedHealthcare offers a printable preventive care checklist.

• Discuss Mental Health: Bringing up mental health can show your child that it’s okay to start those conversations and that they always have a support network they can rely on. If they do talk about being scared or nervous, validate their feelings. Help them feel secure and let them know it’s possible to feel better. These can be sensitive topics for your child, so empathy, openness, and patience can go a long way in helping them feel heard and optimistic that they’ll be OK. Focus on your child’s overall disposition — not just what they’re saying — and watch for warning signs of issues, such as persistent sadness, sudden mood changes, or sleep problems.

• Help Develop Independence at Home: For younger kids entering preschool or kindergarten, encourage your child to dress themselves, use the bathroom without assistance, wash their hands, and put on their shoes. Your child should know how to wipe their face after lunch and blow their nose without assistance. They should also be comfortable asking an adult for help when needed.