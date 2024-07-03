Touch a Truck needs you

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 7/3/24

For nine years, Touch a Truck has not been possible without our amazing local organizations that contribute their time...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Touch a Truck needs you

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — For nine years, Touch a Truck has not been possible without the amazing local organizations that contribute their time, vehicles, and expertise for the purpose of our tiny leaders' early workforce exploration -- and this year is no different!

From cattle trailers to tow trucks to cement mixers,  YOUR business and its vehicles can be part of Touch a Truck on Jan. 25, 2025 at the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center.
 
No trucks? No problem! Organizerswant our tiny leaders to explore all industries -- even those that don't require a vehicle to do their job!
 
If your business would like to be part of the fun, contact Alex Tijerina at 863-697-1963 or at alex@ocedcorp.com.
Touch a Truck

Comments

Other items that may interest you

News from the Glades County Property Appraiser

'Horse whisperer' visits Okeechobee

Sugar Express to give rides at Caladium Festival

LaBelle celebrates the Fourth of July

x