Touch a Truck needs you

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
OKEECHOBEE — For nine years, Touch a Truck has not been possible without the amazing local organizations that contribute their time, vehicles, and expertise for the purpose of our tiny leaders' early workforce exploration -- and this year is no different!
From cattle trailers to tow trucks to cement mixers, YOUR business and its vehicles can be part of Touch a Truck on Jan. 25, 2025 at the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center.
No trucks? No problem! Organizerswant our tiny leaders to explore all industries -- even those that don't require a vehicle to do their job!
If your business would like to be part of the fun, contact Alex Tijerina at 863-697-1963 or at alex@ocedcorp.com.