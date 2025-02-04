UF/IFAS researchers take step toward creating Salmonella vaccine

Salmonella might seem like a mild inconvenience to some, but for sensitive groups, it can prove dangerous or deadly.
Salmonella might seem like a mild inconvenience to some, but for sensitive groups, it can prove dangerous or deadly. In fact, 26,500 people are hospitalized by the bacterial infection each year in the U.S., and 420 people die, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In a step toward combatting Salmonella infections, UF/IFAS microbiology researchers have published a study that they hope will lead to a vaccine against the disease.
In the U.S., about 1.35 million Salmonella infections are reported each year, according to the CDC. Salmonella infections are often caused by consuming contaminated food or water or touching infected animals or livestock or their feces, and result in severe diarrhea and even arthritis post-infection.
The findings of the UF study will help advance the development of a vaccine that protects against non-typhoidal strains of Salmonella, for which there are no current vaccines, said Mariola Ferraro, a study author and associate professor at the UF/IFAS microbiology and cell science department. Ferraro said they also highlight how important it is to address solutions for antibiotic-resistant strains of Salmonella, since resistant strains were found in Gainesville’s wastewater.
Lisa Emerson, the first author of the study, tragically passed away from natural causes in September at just 29 years old. She was a driving force behind the success of this research.
Ferraro said Emerson had a deep dedication to integrating public health into microbiology research, and her passion for public health was clear to those who worked with her both at UF as a doctoral student and at the CDC, where she worked after graduation on studying emerging respiratory viruses.
