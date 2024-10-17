United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades Counties set to host annual campaign kickoffs

Posted Thursday, October 17, 2024 10:13 am

FORT MYERS — United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades is thrilled to announce two exciting events to launch the 2024-2025 annual campaign. This year’s theme, “United We’re Stronger,” reflects United Way’s commitment to bringing the community together for a stronger future.

The Hendry and Glades’ Campaign Kickoff will debut a brand-new format this year at LaBelle Brewing Co., 670 W. Hickpochee Ave. in LaBelle. The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5-8 p.m. and promises an evening filled with delicious food, exciting raffles, and lots of fun. Tickets are available for just $15 at the United Way LaBelle Resiliency Hub, 133 North Bridge Street, LaBelle or online at UnitedWayLee.org/Events. The campaign co-chairs for the Hendry and Glades campaign are Dr. Barbara Mundy of Hendry County School District and Bob Beville, Community Volunteer. Tickets are limited, so make sure you get yours today.

The Lee County Campaign Kickoff will take place on Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. for networking, with the program starting at 9 a.m. Tickets are available now at UnitedWayLee.org/Events. The Lee County campaign is co-chaired by Dr. Scott Nygaard of Lee Health and Dan O’Berski of Trinity Commercial Group.

The Lee County Campaign Kickoff will feature photo opportunities, special guests, and a reveal of the winner of a two-year lease on a brand-new Lexus, courtesy of Scanlon Auto Group.

United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades has raised and distributed more than $232 million since its establishment in 1957, with all funds staying local to support a vast network of partner agencies and community programs. United Way partner agencies include the Alvin A. Dubin Alzheimer’s Resource Center, Partners for Breast Cancer Care, Harry Chapin Food Bank and the Boys and Girls Clubs, among others. Together, United Way and its partners serve the community by nurturing youth, strengthening families, helping the elderly and disabled live independently, and empowering neighborhoods by delivering essential health and human services.