Urban agriculture is a key player in the search to develop sustainable cities

Posted Monday, August 26, 2024 1:32 pm

Urban agriculture is emerging as a key player in the search to develop sustainable cities, offering not just fresh produce but a portfolio of ecosystem services that can extend far beyond the farm and community gardens.

In the vibrant metropolis of Miami, for example, urban farming perceptions have sprouted deep roots among city dwellers. Those perceptions may be the turning point needed to promote food security and a sustainable city.

The perceptions are at the heart of a study scientists at UF/IFAS Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center (FLREC) just published in the journal of Landscape and Urban Planning. A key takeaway from participants in the study gave urban farming a green thumbs-up for its benefits in building better neighborhoods, preserving nature’s benefits – known as ecosystem services – and a healthier environment overall.

With over half of the global population now residing in urban areas, and with this number expected to rise to over two-thirds by 2050, the pressure on our cities’ resources, infrastructure and sustainable development has never been greater, said Jiangxiao Qiu, an author of the study and associate professor of landscape ecology in the (SFFGS) based at the UF/IFAS Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center.

“Urban agriculture emerges as a promising nature-based solution in urban systems that has garnered increasing attention across the globe,” he said. “Urban agriculture could also provide a range of ecosystem services and is tightly linked to different sectors such as social, environmental, energy, health and economic.”

There is more to urban farming than growing fresh produce in community gardens, rooftops and small farms, and Miami consumers know it all too well based on the findings of the study as it sheds light on the transformative potential of urban agriculture in enhancing city life.

“Our findings suggest that residents of South Florida – Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties – highly perceive multiple social and environmental benefits from urban agriculture, and their perceptions are related to social demographics, past farming experience and awareness of surrounding urban agriculture practices,” he said.

Qiu and his team dug into how locals feel about urban farming’s perks, surveying 1,000 South Florida residents. The study explored how residents view the various benefits of urban agriculture, particularly as the city undergoes rapid urbanization. Researchers surveyed residents about 23 services that urban farming could provide, ranging from cultural enrichment to environmental support.

The results were clear: South Floridians overwhelmingly recognize the community-level benefits of urban agriculture, such as creating greener spaces, improving air quality, lowering air temperature and fostering a sense of community.

“In contrast to the stereotypical image of agriculture as ‘production-oriented,’ the public perceives multiple benefits from urban agriculture, particularly cultural services at the community level,” said Hui Zhao, a post-doctoral researcher in Qiu’s lab and lead author of the study. “Our findings emphasize the multifunctionality of urban agriculture—not only as a source of food but as a vital contributor to community well-being, cultural enrichment and ecosystem support in urban environments.”

Urban agriculture is increasingly seen as a vital component of sustainable urban living, offering more than just fresh produce.

The study also highlighted that people who live near urban farms or have personal experience with gardening tend to have a more positive view of urban agriculture’s benefits. This underscores the importance of integrating urban agriculture into city planning and increasing opportunities for community involvement.

“By creating more opportunities for engagement with urban agriculture—through strategically placed spaces and visible initiatives—cities can cultivate a positive feedback loop that strengthens both public support and the continued development of urban agriculture,” said Zhao.

The research also notes that understanding public perceptions can be complex. People’s views on urban agriculture can vary based on personal experiences and demographic factors. The study calls for more targeted research to explore these variations and ensure that urban agriculture development aligns with community needs and preferences.

This research provides valuable insights for urban planners, policymakers and community stakeholders.

By leveraging public perceptions, decision-makers can better understand the diverse benefits and importance of urban agriculture to the broader community and consider integration of urban agriculture into city landscapes, ultimately fostering a more sustainable and resilient urban environment. The findings advocate for increasing community participation and visibility of urban agriculture projects to bolster support and optimize their benefits.