Victory Baptist Church to host Vacation Bible School July 8-12

OKEECHOBEE – Victory Baptist Church will present a free “Stompers and Chompers” Vacation Bible School, July 8-12 from 6 to 8 p.m. Kids ages 6-12 are invited for a DINO-mite time with Bible adventures, games, snacks and prizes. To register, go online to https://vbcokeechobee.org/Home. Call 863-447-1045 for more informaiton.