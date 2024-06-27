Victory Baptist Church to host Vacation Bible School July 8-12

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
OKEECHOBEE – Victory Baptist Church will present a free "Stompers and Chompers" Vacation Bible School, July 8-12 from 6 to 8 p.m. Kids ages 6-12 are invited for a DINO-mite time

OKEECHOBEE – Victory Baptist Church will present a free “Stompers and Chompers” Vacation Bible School, July 8-12 from 6 to 8 p.m. Kids ages 6-12 are invited for a DINO-mite time with Bible adventures, games, snacks and prizes. To register, go online to https://vbcokeechobee.org/Home. Call 863-447-1045 for more informaiton.

