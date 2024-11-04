Vape pen starts home fire

These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.
OKEECHOBEE — A charging vape pen was the cause of a recent house fire on Northwest 11th Street.
According to information released by Okeechobee County Fire Rescue, the 911 call came in at 6:32 p.m. on October 27, and fire trucks arrived at 6:37 p.m. Multiple crews were dispatched. Firefighters found light smoke showing from the rear and front doors. The owner met the crew at the street and said all occupants were out of the house. He said the fire was put out with a water hose and added that the fire started from a vape pen left charging on a bed.
The crew went inside and confirmed the fire was out. They assisted with ventilation and remained until all smoke was cleared.
Red Cross was notified to assist with the six people living in the home.
Loss to property was estimated at about $5,000.