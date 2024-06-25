Vargas and Hendry vie for LaBelle commission/clerk seat

Joel B. Hendry announced at the City of LaBelle Commission meeting June 13 he is running ...
LABELLE – Joel B. Hendry announced at the City of LaBelle Commission meeting June 13 he is running for city commissioner/clerk, a position currently held by Hugo Vargas.
“I’m on the ballot,” Hendry said. “The election is August 20. I’d appreciate the support of the great people of LaBelle and the support of every commissioner.”
Vargas, appointed to the position in 2022, is also running for his seat and to date has outpaced Hendry in campaign contributions.
To learn more about Hendry’s campaign, visit his campaign Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61561250287606
To see all 2024 candidates, visit the Hendry County Supervisor of Elections website at: https://www.hendryelections.org/Candidate-Information/Search-Candidate-Bio-and-Financial-Reports