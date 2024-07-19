Volunteers sought for Okeechobee Blood Roundup

Posted Friday, July 19, 2024 2:24 pm

Are you ready for it? FALL is almost upon us. The fall equinox and first day of autumn arrives on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 08:44 a.m.

Okeechobee fills with excitement. Our northern neighbors and friends begin to arrive. School is underway, stores blossom with holiday anticipation and Okeechobee events begin to fill the calendar.

Among those events is the exciting, beneficial, life saving event known as The Okeechobee Blood Roundup. Held Nov. 23 and 24, It is an event full of pride in having a part in saving Okeechobee lives and a coming together of all ages to donate blood and continue an 18-year-long Okeechobee celebration. In those 18 years, The Roundup has already saved as many as 6,419 lives. Our theme this year is United We Stand.

If you want to participate in its preparation, and experience the joy of saving lives, come to the initial meeting of Roundup volunteers on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at The Okeechobee Public Library, at 10 a.m. Volunteer experience is not necessary. The job is fun, easy and satisfying, the excitement is electric.

There may yet be a change in some information, as all of it has not yet been confirmed, we’ll keep you posted. For further information, call Raye at 863-467-2557.