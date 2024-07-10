We Want To Claim SS At 62. When Should We Apply?

AMAC Certified Social Security Advisor Russell Gloor answers questions about Social Security.
Dear Rusty: My wife and I are going to be taking Social Security at 62. She will be 62 on April 15, 2025. I will be 62 August 7, 2025. When should we apply for Social Security?
Thank you in advance for your service as a Social Security Advisor.
Signed: Ready to file
Dear Ready: Social Security recommends you apply for benefits about 2 – 3 months prior to when you want your benefits to start (to get them time to process your application). You will specify on your application when you wish your benefit to start, so applying early isn’t a problem. Just a few things to keep in mind:
Deciding when to claim Social Security should take into account your financial needs, your life expectancy, and your goals as a couple. Claiming at 62 is the right choice for many, but waiting longer, if feasible, will result in a higher monthly amount, which could be beneficial if your life expectancy is long. Of course, we are here for you if you have any additional questions, so please don’t hesitate to contact us again if needed.
This article is intended for information purposes only and does not represent legal or financial guidance. It presents the opinions and interpretations of the AMAC Foundation’s staff, trained and accredited by the National Social Security Association (NSSA). NSSA and the AMAC Foundation and its staff are not affiliated with or endorsed by the Social Security Administration or any other governmental entity. To submit a question, visit our website (amacfoundation.org/programs/social-security-advisory) or email us at ssadvisor@amacfoundation.org.