West Palm Beach VA announces new chief of staff for surgery

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 11/27/24

Special to Lake Okeechobee News

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The West Palm Beach VA Health Care System (WPBVAHCS) announces the appointment of Dr. Gustavo Lopes, DO, FACOS, as the new Associate Chief of Staff for Surgery for the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) effective November 18, 2024.   

Prior to joining the WPBVAHCS, Dr. Lopes worked for the Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group and Cleveland Clinic Martin Health where he served as Chairman of the Department of Surgery and Digestive Disease Institute Director.

As a general surgeon, Dr. Lopes specializes in robotic and minimally invasive surgery including abdominal hernia repair, hiatal hernia repair and bariatric surgery.

Dr. Lopes holds a notable portfolio, including completion of an internship and residency in general surgery at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey – School of Osteopathic Medicine, Stratford, NJ and a medical school graduate from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Philadelphia, PA.

The WPBVAHCS is excited for the wealth of knowledge and skills Dr. Lopes will bring to his fellow South Florida Veterans.

For more information, contact the WPBVAHCS Public Affairs Office at 561-422-8607.

