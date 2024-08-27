What women need to know about the first-ever pill for postpartum depression

Posted Tuesday, August 27, 2024 11:29 am

Pregnancy and childbirth are often celebrated as incredible, remarkable events in a woman’s life. But for some, it can be anything but joyful. One in five women experience pregnancy-related mental health conditions. Of those, 20% will face suicidal thoughts or attempt to harm themselves. In fact, maternal mental health challenges are the number one cause of maternal mortality, primarily due to suicide.

As the first-ever pill for postpartum depression reaches patients, it’s an opportune time to turn our focus to maternal mental health conditions, which are among the most common complications of pregnancy. In addition to sleep disruption, some women feel unable or unwilling to care for their baby, while others have negative thoughts about their baby. In some cases, women may experience hallucinations, psychosis, or severe depression.

Most women have some degree of the “baby blues.” So, what makes some women more likely to experience more severe mental health issues? Women with a history of anxiety or mood disorders or those with a family history of postpartum depression have a higher risk. Women from under-resourced communities, those with little to no social support, and those who use substances like drugs or alcohol also face higher risks, as are women who have experienced fertility challenges, an unwanted pregnancy, or a difficult birth.

Here are a few tips to help combat maternal mental health challenges:

Inform yourself: Take some time to familiarize yourself with emotional changes that can come with pregnancy and the postpartum period. Learning about common experiences and knowing when things may be veering into more serious territory can be immensely helpful. This knowledge not only helps in setting your own expectations but also empowers you to communicate effectively with healthcare providers.

Destigmatize mental health: It’s okay to talk about how we’re really feeling, even when it’s tough. Whether you’re pregnant, a new parent, or a supportive partner or friend, speaking up about mental health challenges should be as normal as talking about a backache. When we open up, we make it easier for everyone to seek the help they might need without fear.

Monitor your well-being: Keep an eye on how you’re feeling emotionally, not just physically. Changes in mood, energy levels or thoughts can be subtle clues that you need some extra care. It’s like keeping a diary of your emotional world — noting down what feels different, what’s worrying you, or even what’s bringing you unexpected joy.

Talk to your doctor about treatment options: When exploring treatment options for postpartum depression, it’s important to understand the benefits and potential side-effects of each. Zulresso is a 60-hour infusion medication that was approved by the FDA in 2019. Zurzuvae is a similar option that recently became available and is taken in pill form every day for two weeks. Clinical trials have shown that Zurzuvae can begin to improve depressive symptoms within three days, but potential side effects may include drowsiness, dizziness, and fatigue. Patients should be aware that Zurzuvae has not yet been tested in patients who are breastfeeding. Lastly, be sure to speak with a health care provider to understand the best option for you and check with your health plan to make sure the medication is covered.

Call Your Health Plan Provider: Your health insurer can also help you access care. For example, some insurers have specially trained advocates to support members who might be struggling due to their social environment. They’re there to help members understand their benefits and guide them to timely care.

Take advantage of your Employee Assistance Program (EAP): These programs typically offer services that relatively few employees take advantage of. For instance, many EAPs offer confidential support from qualified clinicians. Depending on your situation, you may not need to seek additional behavioral health support with a care provider if your EAP offers personalized guidance.

Seek support: Don’t hesitate to ask your personal or professional networks for help. A trusted healthcare provider can guide you to the right level of support, such as talking to an expert in person or virtually, or joining a network or discussion group about this issue. Your family and friends can be there for you by listening, offering the voice of experience, or even helping with household chores to allow you time to rest. Remember that taking action early is a proactive step toward maintaining your mental health. It’s a sign of strength.