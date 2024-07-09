What’s in a name? Family finders does exactly what it says

Posted Tuesday, July 9, 2024 10:04 am

The Family Finders program has been a part of CCKids for about two years under the Permanency and Well-Being department. The program’s goal - and the work of all program staff - is to research, identify and locate family connections for children in licensed foster care.

Communities Connected for Kids, the Lead Agency in child welfare in Okeechobee and the Treasure Coast, believes every connection is important for children in license care.

“These connections contribute to a healthy well-being for the child,” said Lesa Sims, Permanency and Well Being Director. “Family Finders staff conduct exhaustive searches for relatives and other people close to children in foster care, including relatives, godparents, family friends, adult siblings and more.”

Program staff strive to establish ongoing connections between the child and the known adult, regardless of whether or not the child is placed in the home.

The ultimate goal, however, is to nurture these connections into stable placements for children while they are in care, Sims said.

To date, Sims and her staff have identified 98 connections, completed nine home studies, nine Interstate Commerce requests for children whose connections are outside the state of Florida and two Out of County Services requests for children whose connections are outside of the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee.

Success stories include a local aunt who lost touch with her family but was rediscovered through the Family Finders process. Her nephew had been in care for many years, resulting in a lost connection.

Family Finders was able to locate a maternal aunt through various search methods. Once the aunt was located, Family Finder completed a home study, and it was approved. The youth is now placed with his aunt and cousins and is doing well, Sims said.

Then, there is the teenager who was adopted by his paternal grandparents at a young age, she said.

After the boy’s grandfather died, his grandmother surrendered him to the Florida Department of Children and Families; she informed the department that the young man’s biological parents were deceased.

After many searches, phone calls, texts, and letters were sent out to potential family or connections for this young man, it was discovered that the young man’s biological parents were not deceased. After more searching, Family Finders was able to locate the young man’s biological mother and grandmother through a letter.

When mom received the letter, she informed Family Finders that she had been searching for her son for the last 10 years. Mom is currently writing letters to this young man, and the young man is working with his therapist to help him process these new relationships.

“These are the stories that drive our work,” Sims said. “With more connections, we will have many more happy endings.”

Interested in becoming a foster parent? Call 772-873-7800, and ask for Jerra Wisecup.