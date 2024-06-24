WM provides tips to prevent garbage truck fires

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 6/24/24

In many neighborhoods, the smell of hot dogs and hamburgers grilling on backyard barbecues...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

WM provides tips to prevent garbage truck fires

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

BOCA RATON — In many neighborhoods, the smell of hot dogs and hamburgers grilling on backyard barbecues will be prevalent as families and friends gather to celebrate the 4th of July. This summertime ritual is loads of fun but can pose significant safety challenges for trash disposal.

A recent report from the National Waste & Recycling Association (NWRA) estimates that more than 5,000 fires occur annually at recycling facilities and in collection trucks due to hazardous materials including lithium-ion batteries erroneously placed by residents in their trash and recycling containers curbside.

“The most common causes for fires in garbage or recycling trucks and in our recycling facilities are hot barbecue coals and ashes; flammable items, such as pool chemicals and paint, lighter fluid and propane tanks; and lithium ion and rechargeable batteries,” said Dawn McCormick, Director of Communications for Waste Management Inc. of Florida. “When disposed of curbside, these flammable materials create an unsafe situation for our team members, neighbors and fire safety personnel.”

WM (Waste Management) offers these safety tips for flammable household waste:

• Hot coals or ashes should never be placed in a trash container.
• Cool coals for several days on the grill or in a metal container full of water then seal the container with a tight lid before placing in your trash can.

• Never place used coals in plastic, paper or wood containers for disposal.
• Keep all flammable and hazardous materials out of your waste and recycling containers including lithium ion and rechargeable batteries, paint, chemical products, fluorescent lights, pesticides and oil rags. Visit your county/city website to locate Household Hazardous Waste drop off locations in your area.
• Collect your used lithium ion batteries (from toys, greeting cards and electronics) and rechargeable batteries in small plastic bags and take them to Home Depot or Lowe’s for recycling. Visit www.Call2Recycle.org for more information.

WM, waste management, hazardous, materials, flammable, household, wast

Comments

Other items that may interest you

UPDATED: Veterans' parking space repainted

Legion hosts benefit for Joe Ostavitz

UPDATE: Fireworks show planned for July 6

Donor steps up to fund fireworks show

x