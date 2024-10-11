WM resumes service in Okeechobee County on Friday, October 11

Posted Friday, October 11, 2024 9:47 am

OKEECHOBEE - In the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, WM will resume collection service in Okeechobee County and the City of Okeechobee on Friday, October 11. Collection service will be delayed by one day through the end of next week for residential, commercial and roll off customers.

Wednesday customers will be serviced on Friday, October 11.

Thursday customers will be serviced on Saturday, October 12.

Friday customers will be serviced on Monday, October 14.

Tuesday through Friday customers will be delayed by one day the remainder of the week, Friday customers will be serviced on Saturday.

WM will not collect storm debris. Okeechobee County will activate a third-party contractor to remove storm debris. Storm debris yard waste and storm-impacted bulk items should be placed curbside separate from your regular trash.

Visit www.wmfloridastorm.com for updated information and resumption of service details.