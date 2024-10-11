WM resumes service in Okeechobee County on Friday, October 11

OKEECHOBEE - In the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, WM will resume collection service in Okeechobee County and the City of Okeechobee on Friday, October 11. Collection service will be delayed by one day through the end of next week for residential, commercial and roll off customers.
WM will not collect storm debris. Okeechobee County will activate a third-party contractor to remove storm debris. Storm debris yard waste and storm-impacted bulk items should be placed curbside separate from your regular trash.
Visit www.wmfloridastorm.com for updated information and resumption of service details.