Woman shares why breast cancer screenings could save your life

Posted Tuesday, October 1, 2024 9:18 am

Elizabeth Lopez-Santiesteban was just 37 when she began experiencing discomfort in her breast. As a full-time worker, small business owner, and mom of two, she brushed it off, too busy to prioritize a doctor’s visit. Months later, she woke up to a terrifying sight: bleeding and discharge from her breast.

Despite being well under the recommended age for regular mammograms, Elizabeth’s instincts told her something was wrong. She was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer — a shocking diagnosis for someone her age. Now, after enduring a double mastectomy, chemotherapy, and radiation, she continues to battle traces of the disease but feels fortunate that she acted when she did.

“Cancer can come into your life at any time, even though I was as young as I was. Continuing to work throughout my treatment kept my mind and body busy. My family and my work kept me afloat during all these months.”

Breast cancer is rising among younger women. Research shows a 20% increase in breast cancer diagnoses among women born in 1990 compared to those born in 1955. Thankfully, when caught early, the 5-year survival rate is an encouraging 99%, according to the American Cancer Society.

Pink Project Day – October 21

Planned Parenthood of South, East and North Florida is helping more people like Elizabeth by removing barriers to screenings. On October 21, we’re hosting Pink Project Day with FREE breast and Pap exams at all our health centers. This annual event ensures that everyone, insured or not, can get vital screenings during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Appointments are required: Call 1-800-230-7526 and mention Pink Project Day.

The 3D Mobile Mammography will be in Belle Glade on Friday, Oct. 18 at Empower Healthcare located at 190 N Lake Ave., Pahokee

Palm Beach County residents: The Mobile Mammogrammy Bus will be stationed at our Florida Mango Health Center in West Palm Beach, offering 3D mammograms. It’s FREE with insurance or $99 for self-pay. The Bus will be available from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.. Register here: https://www.3dmobilemammography.com/.

If you’re outside of Palm Beach County, check the link to see where the Mobile Mammogram Bus will be next.