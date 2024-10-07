WSE students show support for coach

On Friday, Oct. 4, students at Westside Elementary School wore pajamas in support of Coach Brad Garrett...
CLEWISTON — On Friday, Oct. 4, students at Westside Elementary School wore pajamas in support of Coach Brad Garrett, a teacher at Clewiston Middle School, as he bravely battles cancer. They are also raising funds and sending strength to Coach Garrett and his family. For lots more photos, visit the Westside Elementary School Facebook page at facebook.com/westsideclewiston [Photos courtesy Westside Elementary]