WSE students show support for coach

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 10/7/24

On Friday, Oct. 4, students at Westside Elementary School wore pajamas in support of Coach Brad Garrett...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

WSE students show support for coach

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

CLEWISTON — On Friday, Oct. 4, students at Westside Elementary School wore pajamas in support of Coach Brad Garrett, a teacher at Clewiston Middle School, as he bravely battles cancer. They are also raising funds and sending strength to Coach Garrett and his family. For lots more photos, visit the Westside Elementary School Facebook page at facebook.com/westsideclewiston [Photos courtesy Westside Elementary]

WSE, Westside Elementary, pajamas

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Fire Rescues shares safety tips

YMS teacher receives Holy Cow Award

CES practices multiplication

OMS announces Employee of the Year

x