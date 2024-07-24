Posted Wednesday, July 24, 2024 12:00 pm

FORT MYERS — ZeroEyes, the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, announced on July 23 that its AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness solution has been deployed by Florida SouthWestern State College (FSW) to mitigate gun-related violence.

ZeroEyes has been implemented across all four FSW campuses, protecting 16,000 students and nearly 1,000 faculty and staff. First established in 1962, FSW’s main campus is located in Fort Myers, Fla., with satellite campuses in Punta Gorda and Naples and a center in LaBelle. FSW maintains its own Campus Police Department (FSWPD), which is committed to providing a safe, secure, and orderly environment so that learning, working, and administrative operations can excel.

“FSW is leading the charge in innovative security technology to ensure the safety of our community, and ZeroEyes plays a crucial role,” said Jerry Connolly, Chief of Police, FSWPD. “ZeroEyes can proactively identify and alert us to a gun-related threat before any shots are fired, expediting emergency response and potentially saving lives.”

“The ongoing threat of gun violence in the U.S. compels us to maximize safety measures, especially given the open nature of our campus,” said Dr. Gina Doeble, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, FSW. “With thousands attending our special events, concerts, and athletic programs, we must do everything possible to protect them. We are proud to integrate ZeroEyes as an additional layer of security.”

ZeroEyes’ AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with our ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry’s only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to local law enforcement and school staff as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

“We commend Florida Southwestern State College for their proactive approach to security,” said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. “Their commitment to safety sets a standard for higher ed institutions nationwide.”