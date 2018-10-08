Headlines, leads centered

Thousands of Iran-backed fighters offer to join Hezbollah in its fight against Israel
Iran-backed groups in the Middle East say thousands of their fighters are offering to come to Lebanon to join with the militant Hezbollah group in its battle with Israel. The offer comes amid fears …

It was meant to be a Christian utopia. Now this Nigerian community is helpless against rising seas

The coastal Nigerian community of Ayetoro has been nicknamed “Happy City,” founded decades ago as a Christian utopia. But now its residents can do little against the rising sea. Buildings have …
With its new pact with North Korea, Russia raises the stakes with the West over Ukraine

Behind the pageantry of President Vladimir Putin’s visit to North Korea, a strong signal came through: In the spiraling confrontation with the U.S. and its allies over Ukraine, the Russian leader …

As U.S.-supplied weapons show impact inside Russia, Ukrainian soldiers hope for deeper strikes

A U.S. envoy visits Hanoi days after Putin, saying US-Vietnam trust is at 'all-time high'

3 Alabama men die after becoming distressed while swimming at Florida beach

Israeli national found dead after being shot in West Bank Palestinian town

An orange teeming with antioxidants and other health benefits may be a shot in the arm...

Florida 4-H will begin renovating its historic 4-H Camp Cherry Lake after it received $900,000...
Testing continues Thursday, June 21, at 310 North Industrial Loop. Detectives with the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office...

The City of LaBelle is still tweaking its fence ordinance, adjusting verbiage as recently as its ...
Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center will present “On the Town in the Palm Beaches: Exploring the Wild Western...
DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli forces shelled tent camps for displaced Palestinians north of Gaza's southern city of Rafah on Friday, killing at least 25 people and wounding another 50, …
In July, Waste Management (WM) will deliver trash carts to Okeechobee County residents for use with their new automated trucks.
Each year in June, we recognize National Dog Bite Awareness week.

Beverly Karen Thompson

Beverly Karen Thompson, 57, of Webster, Florida passed away in Webster, Florida on June 20, 2024. She was born in Woodbury City, New Jersey on December 5, 1966 to Howard and Dorothy Williams. She …

Marguerite “Peggy” Fern Waack Basil

Marguerite “Peggy”, age 79, of Okeechobee, Florida passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Peggy was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. She is survived by her loving husband, …

Clark Tullos

Clark, 86, a resident of Midway, AL, passed away at his home surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. at the …

Raymond Clark Tullos

Clark Tullos, 86, a resident of Midway, AL, passed away at his home surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. at …

Raymond Clark Tullos

Clark Tullos, 86, a resident of Midway, AL, passed away at his home surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. at …

Robert “Bob” Durkis

Robert “Bob” Durkis went to relax in heaven on June 9, 2024, where he will continue to look for the next winning horse. He spent his last days surrounded by his wife Suzy of 58 years, …

Neighbor accused of spraying poison on plants through chain link fence

An Okeechobee man called law enforcement earlier this month to report he thought his neighbor was spraying poison...

Chandler, Culpepper share similar visions in friendly forum

OKEECHOBEE -- The two challengers for Okeechobee County Commission, running against District 4’s Terry Burroughs (board chairman) and District 2 incumbent Bryant Culpepper, faced off with the …

Couple honored for helping after horrific, fatal car crash

Back row, from left to right: Commissioner Terry Burroughs, Commissioner Bradley Goodbread and Commissioner David Hazellief. Front row, from left to right: Commissioner Kelly Owens, Kelly Adelberg, …

Palestinians displaced by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip walk through a makeshift tent camp in Khan Younis, Gaza, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
The Israeli army’s chief spokesman is apparently questioning the stated goal of destroying the Hamas militant group in Gaza in a rare public rift between the country’s political and military …
Recreational boaters found $1 million worth of cocaine floating in the ocean off the Florida Keys. Samuel Briggs II, the acting chief patrol agent of the U.S. Border Patrol, wrote about the find in a …
Hezbollah supporters watch a speech given by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on a screen during a ceremony to commemorate the death of senior Hezbollah commander Taleb Sami Abdullah, 55, who was killed last week by an Israeli strike in south Lebanon, in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
The leader of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group says it has new weapons and intelligence capabilities that could help it target more critical positions deeper inside Israel in case of an all-out …
After 11-year drought, Okeechobee Shockwaves bring home trophy
What's known, and not known, about the partnership agreement signed by Russia and North Korea

Men detained for picking berries charged on felony warrants

Arrest Report 8-10-18
FDOT plans for SR710 Extension
Okeechobee residents advised to beware of scams
Sheriff’s office asks the public to be on the lookout for Victor Desilva
