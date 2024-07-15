AAA: Florida gas prices fall back to week-ago levels

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 7/15/24

Florida gas prices seesawed last week, but ultimately finished flat.

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

TAMPA — Florida gas prices seesawed last week, but ultimately finished flat. The state average started the week at $3.51 per gallon. It then slipped a few cents, jumped 7 by mid-week, then fell back to $3.51/g by Sunday.

“Crude oil and gasoline futures are holding steady, in hopes that cooling inflation could cause the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Market analyzers believes lower interest rates would lead to higher fuel demand.”

The price of crude oil settled at $82.21 per barrel. That’s 1-percent (-$0.41) less than a week ago. The cost of crude affects about half the price of gasoline.

Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view state and local average gas prices

Regional Prices
• Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.66), Homosassa Springs ($3.57), Gainesville ($3.57)
• Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.18), Panama City ($3.21), Pensacola ($3.23)

Ways to Save on Gasoline
• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
• Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
• Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.
• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers
• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.
• Get a tune-up. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.
• Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.
• Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

Find Florida Gas Prices
• Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com
• State and metro averages can be found here

AAA Gas Price Averages

Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Comments

