AAA: Florida gas prices plummeted 18 cents in 10 days

TAMPA — Florida gas prices have plummeted 18 cents per gallon in the past 10 days. During that time, the state average fell from $3.55 per gallon to $3.36 per gallon on Sunday, July 21.

“Futures prices have fallen the past two weeks, to the lowest levels in more than a month,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “This lowered the cost of gasoline production. However, Florida gas prices have been erratic this summer and an early week rally is not out of the question.”

Sunday’s state average of $3.36 is the lowest daily average price since July 1. It’s 28 cents less than the highest price this year ($3.64) - recorded on May 3.

Regional Prices

• Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.53), Gainesville ($3.47), Naples ($3.46)

• Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.15), Pensacola ($3.18), Panama City ($3.18)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

• Combine errands to limit driving time.



• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.• Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.• Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

