Airlines offer many perks and discounts for the military community

I served for 33 years in the United States Military. As the former commanding officer of the Navy’s largest aviation training installation at Naval Air Station Pensacola, I know firsthand the deep relationships between military aviation and our airline industry.

The airline industry has been one of the leading employers for America’s service members, employing more than 50,000 veterans. I’ve been fortunate to fly all over the world for both military and personal reasons, but no matter where I travel, I always know I’ll be treated with kindness and dignity when I fly on a U.S. airline.

U.S. airlines offer discounts, waive fees, and provide many other perks for active duty and veterans alike. To make the most of these opportunities, active-duty personnel and veterans should check out the military benefits airlines offer before finalizing travel arrangements.

Discounted fares and vacation packages

Many airlines offer discounted fares for travel itineraries -- including leisure and vacation.

Alaska, American, Hawaiian, JetBlue, and United all offer reduced fares for the military community through a partnership with WeSalute+ -- a benefits and discount program for active duty and veterans, and their immediate families. Southwest also offers lower fares not available to the public if you call ahead.

Several airlines even offer discounts on vacation packages. Delta Vacations offers military discounts up to $200 on a flight-and-hotel package. American Airlines, meanwhile, offers 10% discounts for vacation packages through WeSalute+.

Check extra bags for free (and bring your pets too!)

Most airlines waive baggage fees for members of the military community. Alaska, American, and JetBlue offer up to five free checked bags per flight, for example, depending on whether the flight is for duty or leisure.

Many airlines also let members of the military community ship their pets -- a benefit not typically offered to the general public. This is something we took full advantage of when we were stationed overseas in Belgium. Active-duty servicemembers who are relocating or traveling on-orders should check airline policies to see if their four-legged friends can fly for free. Semper Fido!

An enhanced airport experience

Airports can get chaotic, especially around the holidays. Members of the military community, however, may be eligible for a little extra comfort, convenience, and relaxation.

Most airlines offer priority boarding to members of the military and their families. Early boarding offers a chance to secure overhead storage for carry-ons and get settled into a seat before the single-file procession of other passengers starts down the narrow aisle. We sure appreciated this when we were moving overseas with two small children, two cats, and more bags than a discount shopper on black Friday!

Military travelers flying with American, United, or Alaska Airlines can enjoy airline clubs and lounges before boarding, depending on the airport and availability. Whether it’s to hang owith the family, find a nook to read, grab a snack, or grab a catnap, these lounges offer a quiet space to relax before boarding.

Know what deals, discounts, and perks are available before you book!

Traveling can be stressful for anyone. To relieve stress and save both time and money, members of the military community should make a point of looking into the discounts, perks, and amenities available to them before they book. Our airlines offer these discounts because they appreciate and value the sacrifices our servicemembers and their families make every day -- something a great number of airline employees have experienced as veterans themselves.

Captain Tim “Lucky” Kinsella, USN (Ret), is the executive director of the Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz Center for Leadership at the University of West Florida. He served 33 years in the United States Navy.