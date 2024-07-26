Alzheimer’s Association Brain Bus rolls into Clewiston on Aug. 7

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 7/26/24

The Brain Bus raises awareness of Alzheimer’s and related dementias and addresses the benefits of early detection...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Alzheimer’s Association Brain Bus rolls into Clewiston on Aug. 7

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

CLEWISTON — Visit the Alzheimer’s Association Brain Bus at the Clewiston Back to School event at the John Boy Auditorium, 1200 W. C. Owen Ave, on Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 4 to 6 p.m.

The Brain Bus raises awareness of Alzheimer’s and related dementias and addresses the benefits of early detection, early diagnosis, brain health and risk reduction. With two mobile units and virtual offerings, the Brain Bus is able to travel throughout Florida.

Visit the Brain Bus to learn about:
• 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s.

• 10 Healthy Habits for Your Brain.
• Steps to an Accurate Diagnosis.
• Advancements in Research.

There will also be trivia and interactive brain games!

Registration is not required.

For questions, call the Alzheimer Association’s 24X7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

Brain Bus is funded in partnership with the State of Florida Department of Elder Affairs, Area Agency on Aging of Pasco-Pinellas, Inc.

alzheimer's association, brain bus, dementia, alzheimer's, back to school

Comments

Other items that may interest you

HCA Raulerson Hospital announces retirement of Frannie …

Coach Kelly receives Certificate of Appreciation from …

Quarter Auction benefits Gabriel Williams

FPL hosts Power to Save event in local Belle Glade …

x