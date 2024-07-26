Alzheimer’s Association Brain Bus rolls into Clewiston on Aug. 7

The Brain Bus raises awareness of Alzheimer’s and related dementias and addresses the benefits of early detection...
CLEWISTON — Visit the Alzheimer’s Association Brain Bus at the Clewiston Back to School event at the John Boy Auditorium, 1200 W. C. Owen Ave, on Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 4 to 6 p.m.
The Brain Bus raises awareness of Alzheimer’s and related dementias and addresses the benefits of early detection, early diagnosis, brain health and risk reduction. With two mobile units and virtual offerings, the Brain Bus is able to travel throughout Florida.
Visit the Brain Bus to learn about:
• 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s.
There will also be trivia and interactive brain games!
Registration is not required.
For questions, call the Alzheimer Association’s 24X7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
Brain Bus is funded in partnership with the State of Florida Department of Elder Affairs, Area Agency on Aging of Pasco-Pinellas, Inc.