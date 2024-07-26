BBB announces Military & Veterans Initiative

Posted Friday, July 26, 2024 2:00 pm

CLEARWATER — The BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust (BBB Institute), the educational foundation of the International Association of Better Business Bureaus (IABBB), has launched the BBB Military & Veterans Initiative. Sponsored by Zelle® in partnership with the Association of Military Banks of America (AMBA), the program aims to educate and empower our Nation’s active-duty military, veterans, and their families about safely navigating the marketplace, and to empower their financial security.

Through a year-long “train-the-trainer” program, BBB Institute will prepare a select cohort of trainers to deliver in-person and virtual training to military families and veterans across the United States. The goal is to help veterans, service members and their families navigate real-life financial situations and plan for the future. Trainers for this program will include community outreach professionals from local U.S. BBB branches including Better Business Bureau serving West Florida, as well as credit counselors from the National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC) and Accredited Financial Counselors from the Association for Financial Counseling & Planning Education® (AFCPE). The train-the-trainer program is expected to launch in Q3 2024.

“Providing free resources to our military community is an integral part of our local outreach efforts,” said Karen Nalven, President/CEO of Better Business Bureau serving West Florida. “We are excited about taking the BBB Military & Veterans Initiative to the next level making sure our local resources have the tools they need to help military families and veterans throughout West Florida.”

More information about the Military & Veterans Initiative can be found at: https://bbbmarketplacetrust.org/military-veterans-initiative/