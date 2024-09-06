Tri County Metals hosts ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremonies

By Cathy Womble
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 9/6/24

Tri County Metals held its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, September 6 at noon.

Tri County Metals hosts ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremonies

Posted
By Cathy Womble
Lake Okeechobee News

Tri County Metals hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Tri County Metals hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony.
OKEECHOBEE — Tri County Metals held its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, September 6 at noon.

Chris Weatherilt, the owner of the company, said Tri County Metals actively seeks communities that align with his company’s views. With Okeechobee being central to most big cities in South Florida, it was on the top of his list as a place to check out.

Weatherilt said he was greeted by the local government and businesses and treated like family. “This is the kind of community we are looking for,” he said.

The company sells metal for roofing and supplies can be purchased by builders, contractors, even homeowners.

Lunch was catered by Marc and Paulette Bragel of Brown Cow Sweetery and was served immediately after the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Tours were offered for anyone in attendance.

Tonight, Sept. 6, from 5-9 p.m., Tri County is hosting a family-friendly event providing a variety of activities such as prizes, games, rides, gator wrestling, a giant slide and more. All members of the community are invited.

Tri County Metals is located at 4173 NE 80th Avenue in Okeechobee.

x