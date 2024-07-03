Caloosa Baptist offers GriefShare

Have you experienced the loss of someone you love? Has there been a struggle to move forward...
LABELLE — Have you experienced the loss of someone you love? Has there been a struggle to move forward since that loved one has been gone? Do you feel like no one truly understands what you are going through? Do you wonder why anger, depression, loneliness, impatience, irritation and frustration seem to define your life now?
Join a group of people who are on a similar journey. Find compassion, support and hope together in GriefShare.
GriefShare weekly meetings will be held for 13 weeks at Caloosa Baptist Church, 5510 W. Hickpochee Ave., beginning Thursday, Aug. 15, at 5:15 p.m.
To register, call Wendy at 863-885-2605.