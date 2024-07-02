News from the Glades County Property Appraiser

By Lorie Ward, C.F.A.
Glades County Property Appraiser
Posted 7/2/24

We have spent most of June finalizing values and land classifications, administering exemptions...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

News from the Glades County Property Appraiser

Posted
By Lorie Ward, C.F.A.
Glades County Property Appraiser

We have spent most of June finalizing values and land classifications, administering exemptions, and finished it up by submitting the 2024 Glades County Tax Assessment roll to the State of Florida, Department of Revenue for their review and approval. The Department of Revenue ensures that my team and I have produced a tax roll that complies with all Constitutional and State Mandated Standards.

On July 1, we also delivered to each Glades County taxing authority their 2024 taxable value. With this information they will begin their budget process. Each of these taxing authorities will set their tax rate based on the amount they need to fund their annual budgets. You will have an opportunity to participate by attending their meetings. The meeting dates, times and places will be on your “Notice of Proposed Property Taxes and Non-Ad Valorem Assessments” also known as TRIM (Truth in Millage) notices. You can expect to receive them by U.S. mail mid-August.

The Property Appraiser establishes your market values, administers your property tax exemptions and land classifications. If there are any questions regarding these, please do not hesitate to call, email or stop by our office.

Thank you for allowing us to work for you!

tax, taxes, property, appraiser, appraisal, Glades County

Comments

Other items that may interest you

News from the Glades County Property Appraiser

'Horse whisperer' visits Okeechobee

Sugar Express to give rides at Caladium Festival

LaBelle celebrates the Fourth of July

x