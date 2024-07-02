News from the Glades County Property Appraiser

Posted Tuesday, July 2, 2024 3:43 pm

Courtesy photo

We have spent most of June finalizing values and land classifications, administering exemptions, and finished it up by submitting the 2024 Glades County Tax Assessment roll to the State of Florida, Department of Revenue for their review and approval. The Department of Revenue ensures that my team and I have produced a tax roll that complies with all Constitutional and State Mandated Standards.

On July 1, we also delivered to each Glades County taxing authority their 2024 taxable value. With this information they will begin their budget process. Each of these taxing authorities will set their tax rate based on the amount they need to fund their annual budgets. You will have an opportunity to participate by attending their meetings. The meeting dates, times and places will be on your “Notice of Proposed Property Taxes and Non-Ad Valorem Assessments” also known as TRIM (Truth in Millage) notices. You can expect to receive them by U.S. mail mid-August.

The Property Appraiser establishes your market values, administers your property tax exemptions and land classifications. If there are any questions regarding these, please do not hesitate to call, email or stop by our office.

Thank you for allowing us to work for you!