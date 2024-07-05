LaBelle celebrates the Fourth of July

The City of LaBelle sponsored an Independence Day celebration at Barron Park on July 4.
LABELLE- The City of LaBelle sponsored an Independence Day celebration at Barron Park on July 4.
Festivities started at noon with a parade through LaBelle leading to Barron Park, At the park, vendors and food trucks were set up to serve those in attendance. A bounce house and two water slides were brought in for the kids to play in until the fireworks show started, and multiple artists performed live music throughout the day.