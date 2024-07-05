LaBelle celebrates the Fourth of July

By Richard Marion
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 7/5/24

The City of LaBelle sponsored an Independence Day celebration at Barron Park on July 4.

LABELLE- The City of LaBelle sponsored an Independence Day celebration at Barron Park on July 4.

Festivities started at noon with a parade through LaBelle leading to Barron Park, At the park, vendors and food trucks were set up to serve those in attendance. A bounce house and two water slides were brought in for the kids to play in until the fireworks show started, and multiple artists performed live music throughout the day.

LaBelle, Hendry County, Fourth of July

