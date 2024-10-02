CES congratulates Teacher of the Year

On Tuesday, Oct. 1, Central Elementary School presented Caitlin Lister with a basket of flowers...
OKEECHOBEE — On Tuesday, Oct. 1, Central Elementary School presented Caitlin Lister with a basket of flowers to congratulate her on being Central Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year. Caitlin has brought an incredible energy and passion to the school community. Her creativity in the classroom, dedication to her students, and innovative teaching methods have truly made a difference in the lives of young learners. [Photo courtesy CES/Clewiston]