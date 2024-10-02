SES had a great week

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 10/2/24

Despite Hurricane Helene causing the final week of September to be cut a little short, South Elementary School still...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

SES had a great week

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — Despite Hurricane Helene causing the final week of September to be cut a little short, South Elementary School still managed to have an amazing week filled with learning and fun. Families joined for APTT, there was a guidance lesson on SOARING like Eagles with Mrs. Davis, Brain Break with Mr. Whiteside, and OCSB Maintenance made the professional learning room shine bright. For more photos of this awesome week, visit the South Elementary School Facebook page.

SES, South Elementary School, APTT, learning, Eagles

Comments

Other items that may interest you

YMS teacher receives Holy Cow Award

CES practices multiplication

OMS announces Employee of the Year

OMS announces Teacher of the Year

x