SES had a great week

OKEECHOBEE — Despite Hurricane Helene causing the final week of September to be cut a little short, South Elementary School still managed to have an amazing week filled with learning and fun. Families joined for APTT, there was a guidance lesson on SOARING like Eagles with Mrs. Davis, Brain Break with Mr. Whiteside, and OCSB Maintenance made the professional learning room shine bright. For more photos of this awesome week, visit the South Elementary School Facebook page.