MHES students celebrate Johnny Appleseed’s birthday

MOORE HAVEN — On Friday, Sept. 27, Mrs. Spivey’s pre-k class celebrated Johnny Appleseed’s birthday (a day late because of Hurricane Helene) with different activities. The students made predictions on which items will sink or float with Ms. Petty and they created their first AB pattern using apples. The day was concluded with tasting apple treats. Thanks to the parents for making the day a success. For more photos, visit the Moore Haven Elementary School Facebook page at Facebook.com/MooreHavenElementarySchool [Photos courtesy MHES]