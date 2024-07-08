Chamber of Commerce of Okeechobee News

Posted Monday, July 8, 2024 3:04 pm

Calling all chamber members. On Thursday July 11, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. the chamber will host a ChamberMaster Web Portal Workshop. If you’re a new member, long time member, been before but need a refresher, just register now!

Learn about the programs and tools the chamber has to offer you and your business. Leave with your web portal updated and ready to help bring in new clients. You’ll be amazed at all the tools that are right at your fingertips and is already part of your membership. Don’t miss out!

You’ll also learn about other exclusive member opportunities such as:

• Amped Up Marketing

• Google My Business Courses

• Google for Adult Learners

• Leadership Okeechobee

Join us in celebrating the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting with the whole team at Manny’s Sunflowers and Roses Shops & Gifts on Monday, July 15, at noon. They have eagerly awaited this event to welcome the community to their new business and showcase the beautiful flower arrangements and gifts available for order.

Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, anniversary, graduation, or just want to brighten someone’s day, Manny’s is here to help you find the perfect arrangement that conveys your heartfelt emotions.

Stop by 300 North Parrott Avenue and celebrate with them. Make sure to arrive in time for the ribbon-cutting photo at noon. Light refreshments will be served.

Ready to boost your business’s online presence? Join our exclusive workshop and discover the secrets to getting found on Google!

Learn how Google Search works and unveil the power of Search Engine Optimization (SEO) to skyrocket your website’s visibility.

What’s in store for you:

• Insights into Google Search algorithms

• Tips for enhancing your website’s visibility on all devices



• Uncover the magic of Google Business Profile for FREE exposure• Master the art of advertising your business on Google using tools like Google Ads

Don’t miss out on this golden opportunity to take your business to new heights!

Save the date and register now to secure your spot:

Date: July 16

Register: https://www.okeechobeebusiness.com/events/details/reach-customer-online-with-google-workshop-21909

See you there! Let’s make your business shine on Google!

Our Chamber Summer Business Exchange Luncheon on July 17 is all about weather and whether you’re prepared for it or not. Join us as WPBF Chief Meteorologist Cris Martinez and Michele Murrell from FPL share with us the best severe weather precautions.

As NOAA predicts an 85% above-normal 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, which spans from June 1 to November 30, getting up to date information on how we can prepare properly for an event whether it’s for our home or business is vital.

Be sure to mark your calendars and register for this important luncheon being held on Wednesday, July 17 from 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Come meet Cris, Michele and our Summer luncheon sponsor T&M Handyman Solutions. Don’t forget we’ll be taking photos ahead of time as we’ve done previously.

A scrumptious lunch is included with your entrance ticket of $20. Register early to be sure and get a seat! Hope to see you there!

Join us in celebrating the opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of Gracie Jiu Jitsu of Okeechobee on July 24th, from noon to 1:00 p.m. They are located at 107 SW 17th St. Suite E (behind Domino’s Pizza). Discover the world of martial arts and the proven methods of self-defense taught by experts with amazing success in the no-holds-barred MMA arena.

Gracie Jiu Jitsu offers classes for both adults and young people. While kids are drawn to the games and techniques, parents appreciate the character development that comes with the training.

Come by and see what all the excitement is about! Welcome Gracie Jiu Jitsu to our community and be part of the ribbon-cutting photo at noon. Light refreshments will be served.

Get ready for an evening of networking, connections, and business brilliance attend the July Business After Hours, on July 25, at 5 p.m. hosted by Countryside Florist & Antiques, 201 SW Fifth Avenue.

This is your chance to mingle with various business experts, build valuable connections, and discover the endless possibilities that await in the business world.

Whether you’re a seasoned professional, a budding entrepreneur, or simply curious about the many antiques and gifts and flower arrangements that await your purchase, this event is for YOU!

Expect a night filled with:

• Networking opportunities;

• Engaging conversations;

• Refreshing beverages;

• And a whole lot of fun!

Join us in celebrating Florida Kidsville News Literacy & Education Group, ”The Fun Family Newspaper for Teachers, Parents & Children K-6th”. Discover where you can find these newspapers, which are available for free at schools, libraries, after-school programs, and more.

We’re excited to announce the ribbon-cutting ceremony for this new Chamber business, taking place at the Okeechobee County Library at noon on Wednesday, July 30. Truman the “Dragon” will be there to greet everyone and pose for photos! When is the last time you posed for a photo with a dragon?

Mark your calendars for this exciting time and Truman looks forward to seeing you there. Light refreshments will be served. We’ll be there too!

Our next Bee Savvy course is on Motivational and Public Speaking. This course can be a transformative experience that equips you with essential communication skills.

The course typically covers many different topics such as: Overcoming Fear, techniques to confront and manage anxiety related to public speaking, effective communication, how to choose compelling topics, how to find your unique style of presenting, using visual aids, your body language and so much more. By the end of the course, you will have the tools and confidence to deliver powerful, engaging, and motivational speeches in various settings.

This course is scheduled for Monday, July 29 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and Tuesday July 30 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. This is a two-hour course, and you will need to attend both days in order to receive your certificate.

You can register online at www.okeechobeebusiness.com and you will find the course listed under events.