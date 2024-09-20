Civil Rights icon has begun a project to promote health equity

Posted Friday, September 20, 2024 2:44 pm

LOS ANGELES — For September Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Civil Rights icon Charles D. Neblett, Ph.D.’s family nonprofit organization, Community Projects, Inc. has created a new initiative, the #BlackProstateCheckChallenge, asking Black prostate cancer survivors and patients to post their journeys using the hashtag @BlackProstateCheckChallenge on their own Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, Threads, and Facebook pages. The purpose of the initiative is to open dialogue, overcome stigmas and fears, capture snapshots of experiences, and share information and resources to reveal the complex issues of health equity concerns among Black men.

Neblett was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer and has passed the torch to carry on his civil rights legacy in the fight for equity.

“To give a platform to the often-ignored opinions of African American men, we launched this challenge to give them the space to be heard. Right now, we need to pay attention to what Black men as patients care about. We’ve asked doctors and policymakers to pay attention and listen to the relevant social media updates regarding urgent issues right now,” said Neblett’s son and creator of the challenge Kwesi Neblett of Los Angeles.

“Much effort has been put into screening, but not enough effort into Black men currently battling the disease right now. Too many Black men are passing away unnecessarily; thus, this is an urgent issue,” Charles Neblett added. “We want to have a voice in determining the best course of action for ourselves as individuals being treated with equity and in our community by discussing the effects of therapies on our genetics. Black men, who live in areas where health problems are most prevalent, are the intended targets of this diversity challenge.”

Kwesi Neblett has also created a #BlackProstateCheckChallenge Panel of community leaders, policymakers, expert doctors, and holistic providers who are dedicated to guiding Black men through the process of prostate cancer treatment.

The #BlackProstateCheckChallenge Panel includes:

• Kwesi Neblett, President of Community Projects Inc. and creator of #BlackProstateCheckChallenge

• Charles D. Neblett, Ph.D., Founder, Community Projects Inc.

• Dr. Lisa Cooper, Internal Medicine, MD, Johns Hopkins, elected member of the National Academy of Medicine and author of Why Are Health Disparities Everyone’s Problem?

• Dr. Otis Brawley, Oncologist, MD, Johns Hopkins, specializing in metastasized prostate cancer and an epidemiologist elected to the National Academy of Medicine for his work on cancer screening.

• Dr. Clayton Yates, Ph.D., Johns Hopkins, clinical research specialist in prostate cancer among African American men

• Dr. Naysha Isom, MD, runs Concierge Medicine, which includes a nutritionist, a fitness trainer, and a registered herbalist who work together to create customized plans for healthy living.

• Doug Davis, community activist and co-creator of #BlackProstateCheckChallenge

Kwesi Neblett said, “We need a space to hear from Black men and families who battle the disease and the inequities. We want to challenge them to elevate their voices to make a difference, as they are the ones who can articulate the issues better. We should hear it from them directly and as authentically as possible.”

7 Myths Dispelled by #BlackProstateCheckChallenge

1. Black men get prostate cancer just like every other race. No. According to the American Cancer Society, the prevalence of prostate cancer is greater in Black males, affecting one out of every six, compared to one out of every eight white men. In addition, men experience a greater mortality rate from prostate cancer, which is twice as high as that of white men. White men have historically enjoyed the privilege of receiving cancer treatments, which accounts for the difference in mortality rates. A recent Keck School of Medicine of USC study found nine previously undiscovered genetic variants that increase the risk of prostate cancer in men of African ancestry, with seven of these variants being found mostly or exclusively in Black men.

2. I don’t have prostate cancer if I have no symptoms. No. Black men are being diagnosed in later stages and with more specific aggressive prostate cancer. By the time Black men notice symptoms, they could be in a later stage than white men. Sexual partners, spouses, and women alike are key in helping men notice symptoms. If a Black man has a grandfather or father who has prostate cancer, they should be getting a DRE exam by age 35-38 because they are now at risk.

3. Every hospital lab has the same standard imaging equipment. No. You should ask what year the radiation machine was built. 30% of men getting radiated for prostate cancer are treated with older, lower-energy machines. Patients should work with their doctors to stay on top of their imaging as well as their PSA test results.

4. There is one best way to treat prostate cancer.” No. patient and a doctor should have “shared decision-making.” You should have an open, trusted relationship to decide the route that’s the best individualized for you based on your genetics, health history, age, stage, and lifestyle. Every prostate cancer patient should have access to a nutritionist.

5. Every male should get screened as soon as possible. No. Black men have the highest false-positive results. However, women are needed to help encourage men to take care of their overall health and become aware of any unusual signs. There have not been enough Black men studied in clinical trials to support that early screening prevents prostate cancer.

6. Prayer and spirituality can’t help cancer. Cancer can help patients focus on what truly matters and prompt us to live with a heightened consciousness of our ultimate priorities. The current data suggests that added stress or trauma can contribute to more aggressive cancer.

7. Cancer care is covered by Medicare. No. The average cost of Stage 4 prostate cancer is more than $93,000 annually, according to the American Cancer Society. The Medicare for All Act was introduced in the Senate (05/17/2023). It would establish a national health insurance program that is administered by the Department of Health and Human Services. It has not passed.

Dr. Lisa Cooper, MD, noted, “Health disparities are everyone’s problem. Many factors contributing to inequality in America stem from a history of unequal opportunities and unjust treatment for people in vulnerable communities.” She continued, “Everyone is affected by the factors that harm the health of the most disadvantaged individuals, not just those individuals themselves.”

Health disparities also show Black men have less income and therefore less access to equitable health insurance; although the Affordable Care Act has increased access, the current administration policies do not cover complete care for cancer prescription costs and none cover holistic therapies. Many cancer centers now also refuse to treat Medicare patients due to the frequent occurrence of claim denials and difficulties with prior authorization. This makes individuals, particularly those suffering from cancer, vulnerable. This approach could result in a substantial portion of the population being denied essential healthcare, forcing them to seek alternative healthcare providers or incur excessively high medical costs if they choose better-individualized treatments.

Kwesi Neblett has emphasized the need for policy extensions that include holistic and integrative therapy because fewer cancer centers accept Medicare due to a substantial amount of denied claims. The Supreme Court’s decision to deny the Chevron deference is highly likely to exacerbate issues.

For example, Envita Medical Cancer Center in Phoenix will not accept Medicare and focuses on integrated therapy. It recently conducted a study showing the first step toward achieving success for a patient is the development of awareness. The data revealed that 90% of their patients were using improper prescriptions before seeking therapy at Envita.

A new clinical trial studying whether a compound derived from licorice root will affect prostate cancer in patients is now open at the University of Illinois at Chicago. The study will be the first to assess whether the natural product has anticancer effects that could benefit patients as they await surgical treatment.

The #BlackProstateCheckChallenge aims to encourage men, particularly those in the Black community who are at higher risk of prostate cancer, to take proactive steps for their health. This will allow us to see specific health issues where disparities in outcomes occur. By bringing together healthcare experts and advocating for health equity, the Community Projects 501(c)(3) organization aims to make a tangible difference in the lives of Black men who may face barriers to accessing essential healthcare services.