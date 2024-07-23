Coach Kelly receives Certificate of Appreciation from Kiwanis Club

The Kiwanis Club presented Coach Pat Kelly with a Certificate of Appreciation, on July 18...
OKEECHOBEE — The Kiwanis Club presented Coach Pat Kelly with a Certificate of Appreciation, on July 18, for his service to Okeechobee High School (OHS) and for outstanding leadership of the OHS Basketball Team. Coach Kelly has taught for 48 years and coached varsity basketball for 43 years and served 5 years as assistant coach. Coach Kelly works hard to create connections with colleges to place his players. He truly cares about their success. [Photo courtesy Kiwanis Club]