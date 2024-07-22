Collins running for Hendry County Tax Collector

Amy Collins (REP) is a candidate for Hendry County Tax Collector.
“My life has always been about serving and doing for others, which is why I have dedicated my career to being a public servant for the last 27 years,” stated Collins. “When my husband and I got together and started a family of our own, we decided to raise our kids here and continued serving and giving of ourselves through coaching and volunteering youth sports. “Being able to raise our children here and watch them grow up in our beautiful county and everything it stands for has been one of the greatest blessings of our lives,” she added.
“With over 27 years in public service and 23 years of direct experience in every aspect of working in a Tax Collector’s Office, I will bring the qualified experience and the intrinsic knowledge needed to be Hendry County’s next Tax Collector,” she explained. “My experience includes leadership in administration, finance, legal, human resources, customer service management and my current position as Executive Assistant to the Superintendent of Hendry County Schools.”