Community enjoys Hispanic Heritage Night

LABELLE — Country Oaks Elementary (COE) thinks it is safe to say their Hispanic Heritage Night was a huge success! Music, dancing, smiles, laughter, delicious cuisine, games, and activities. COE absolutely loved watching the community having a great time while embracing and celebrating Hispanic culture. COE would like thank everyone who came out, shared a dish, lent a hand, and shared remarkable talent. A special thank you goes out to: Cuadro de oro, LHS volunteers from Voces Unidas Vicky Garcia and the Bailadoras Folklóricas and The Pulsera Project. For more photos, visit facebook.com/countryoakscolts